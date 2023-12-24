Five stories of Christmas joy and kindness in Sunderland over the years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas is a time for giving and the people of Sunderland are great at it.

Just look at these inspiring stories of Wearside at its best, all from the Echo archives.

We've picked a handful of wonderful memories;

We are starting at Fulwell Girls School in 1973 where students held a silent sit-in at Christmas.

Pupils at Fulwell Girls School who made food parcels for pensioners - and raised enough money to send 8 people on holiday.

It raised enough money to send eight pensioners on a holiday.

And there was so much cash left over, that the girls got to make Christmas parcels for an old person of their choice.

Christmas joy in Ryhope

Our journey takes us to Ryhope Infants School next, with a story which had a joyous ending in 1987.

The tale began with heartbreak when thieves stole the food and toiletries which parents had given to the school for the Christmas fair.

But when the news of the theft got out, the people of Ryhope stepped up to replace the stolen goods.

And here's the moment when the children - 5-year-olds Kirsty Lash, Stuart Marshall and Lauren Baldasara - got their Christmas smile back.

Kirsty Lash, Stuart Marshall and Lauren Baldasara with the donated items at Ryhope Infants School.

Hampers galore in Southmoor

Next, we head to Monkwearmouth School where the pupils wanted to do something special for local pensioners.

They decided upon preparing Christmas puddings as a treat and loads of students got involved.

Here are, left to right: Paul Williams, Mark Dixon, Kevin Gillen, Mark Smith, Joanne Shewan, Marilyn Baillie, Joy Pilington, Joanne Quinn and Joanne Trotter.

Making Christmas puddings at Monkwearmouth School in 1988.

Just as joyful were the children at Southmoor School in 1996.

They wanted to help people who were less well off than themselves and came up with a perfect plan.

Southmoor School pupils and their kind Christmas hamper project in 1996.

They did a collection to gather in enough goods to fill a food hamper.

But their efforts were so successful, that more than 20 elderly people got a hamper that year.

Doggy treats at the kennels

It's not just people who deserve treats at Christmas.

In 2007, the dogs at Low Fallowfield Kennels got a Christmas to remember thanks to children from South Hetton Primary School.

Toys, food and all sorts of other presents were delivered by the pupils.

We want to hear about the great gifts of kindness in your neighbourhood.