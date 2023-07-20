A retro look at the Wearside girls soccer scene as the World Cup kicks off

The FIFA Womens World Cup is getting under way.

Not long now until England are in action - and as well as know - there's a hotbed of girls football behind them on Wearside.

Cheers from Fulwell and Plains Farm

Here are some of the teams we've seen in action on local pitches in the last 20 years.

There's cheers from Fulwell Juniors, South Hetton Primary, Sunderland Girls in 2004 and we've got Plains Farm, Chester Athletic, Washington United Lynx and Redby Girls in 2006.

A team photo from 2006. Were you on the Plains Farm team?

South Hetton, Grangetown and Wearmouth Girls were also on camera 17 years ago.

A focus on Ford and Monkwearmouth

We've got Washington Juniors, Houghton Kepier and the Ford and Hylton teams pictured in 2007.

Ford and Hylton Girls team in 2007.

The Fulwell Girls warming up, and Monkwearmouth Girls got the spotlight in 2009.

The Fulwell team practising their skills in 2009.

