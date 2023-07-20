A retro look at the Wearside girls soccer scene as the World Cup kicks off
Sweeping back to these girls football scenes on Wearside
The FIFA Womens World Cup is getting under way.
Not long now until England are in action - and as well as know - there's a hotbed of girls football behind them on Wearside.
Cheers from Fulwell and Plains Farm
Here are some of the teams we've seen in action on local pitches in the last 20 years.
There's cheers from Fulwell Juniors, South Hetton Primary, Sunderland Girls in 2004 and we've got Plains Farm, Chester Athletic, Washington United Lynx and Redby Girls in 2006.
South Hetton, Grangetown and Wearmouth Girls were also on camera 17 years ago.
A focus on Ford and Monkwearmouth
We've got Washington Juniors, Houghton Kepier and the Ford and Hylton teams pictured in 2007.
The Fulwell Girls warming up, and Monkwearmouth Girls got the spotlight in 2009.
As you can see, the girls game is thriving on Wearside but what do you remember of these scenes? Email [email protected] to share your own footballing memories.