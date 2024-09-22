When history was made in an aeroplane by two Sunderland men
Ray Selkirk and Bob Fox, who were members of Sunderland Flying Club, flew to America and back in 1980.
But their adventure went even further than that.
Across the Arctic Circle
They did it in a Piper Aztec plane which took them to the USA, Canada, Greenland, and Iceland, as well as across the Arctic Circle.
Bob did the flying and Ray the navigating, and they said in 1980 that everything worked out “like clock-work”.
“Of course there was a lot of detailed panning beforehand. Just to hurtle off on such a flight would be suicidal, ” said Ray at the time.
Given the VIP treatment
They said they were given VIP treatment everywhere they went.
From New York they went to Bangor, USA for customs clearance and then to Goose Bay in North West Canada and on to Iceland and from there to Newcastle and Sunderland.
In America, they had their twin-engined Piper Aztec refitted and also negotiated business contracts.
Tell us if you remember the intrepid flying duo and their pioneering journey to America and back.
