The changing face of the Sunderland Civic Centre site in 13 iconic photos from the city centre venue's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

The changing face of a prime part of Sunderland city centre has grabbed lots of attention.

The former Civic Centre site has been transformed into a major new housing development, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

Today, we take a look at the Sunderland site from its earliest days as the Civic Centre to the development of the West Park Quarter homes.

Progress was being made on the building of Sunderland Civic Centre in 1970.

1. Coming along nicely

Progress was being made on the building of Sunderland Civic Centre in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Princess Margaret brought out the crowds when she visited Sunderland to open the Civic Centre in 1970.

2. A Royal welcome

Princess Margaret brought out the crowds when she visited Sunderland to open the Civic Centre in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Taking a look at the Civic Centre in 1971. Tell us if you remember those early days.

3. Flashback to 1971

Taking a look at the Civic Centre in 1971. Tell us if you remember those early days. | se Photo: se

A Christmas party in the Civic Centre canteen in 1974.

4. Party time in 1974

A Christmas party in the Civic Centre canteen in 1974. | se Photo: se

News you can trust since 1873
