Today, we take a look at the Sunderland site from its earliest days as the Civic Centre to the development of the West Park Quarter homes.
1. Coming along nicely
Progress was being made on the building of Sunderland Civic Centre in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. A Royal welcome
Princess Margaret brought out the crowds when she visited Sunderland to open the Civic Centre in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Flashback to 1971
Taking a look at the Civic Centre in 1971. Tell us if you remember those early days. | se Photo: se
4. Party time in 1974
A Christmas party in the Civic Centre canteen in 1974. | se Photo: se