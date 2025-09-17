13 memorable times we got you on camera when you spoke up about schools in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

School dinners, uniforms and meals. You certainly had plenty to say about all of it over the years.

A big thank you goes to everyone who took time to speak to the Sunderland Echo on these important topics in the past.

Take a look at 13 people who appeared in the newspaper when they shared their views on school matters in the past between 2004 and 2009.

School dinners and healthy eating options were getting plenty of comments when we asked people for their views in 2004.

1. Going healthy in 2004

School dinners and healthy eating options were getting plenty of comments when we asked people for their views in 2004. | se

A mum and daughter who gave us their views on school uniforms in a Sunderland Echo interview in 2007.

2. Having a say in 2007

A mum and daughter who gave us their views on school uniforms in a Sunderland Echo interview in 2007. | se

Healthy eating options within schools were on the minds of these three in 2004.

3. Food for thought in 2004

Healthy eating options within schools were on the minds of these three in 2004. | se

Bruce Gardener had his views on Government plans to bring in compulsory cooking classes in 2008.

4. Bruce speaks up

Bruce Gardener had his views on Government plans to bring in compulsory cooking classes in 2008. | se

