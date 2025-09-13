We decided to ask AI which ones were the best from 1985 and why.
And through Chat GPT we soon came up with ‘it’s favourites’. Here are the 13 images which AI loved the most from Wearside 40 years ago.
See if you agree with its choice.
1. By the riverside
Gary Evans competing in the Young Sea Anglers Open Competition at Southwick Promenade. | se
2. Learning to swim
Some of the children who took part in the Easter Learn to Swim campaign at Newcastle Road baths in 1985.
They were pictured with baths manager Jim Kidd and some of the coaches. | se
3. Cooking up a storm
Lisa Carr who reached the regional final of a cookery competition in 1985. | se
4. Digby's Bar
Propping up the bar at Digby's in HIgh Street West, pictured in 1985. Plenty of readers have told us it was a favourite stop-off. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo