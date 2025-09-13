I asked AI for its favourite Sunderland photos of 1985: Here's the top 13 results

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

There are thousands of retro Sunderland photos from our archives on the Internet.

We decided to ask AI which ones were the best from 1985 and why.

And through Chat GPT we soon came up with ‘it’s favourites’. Here are the 13 images which AI loved the most from Wearside 40 years ago.

See if you agree with its choice.

Gary Evans competing in the Young Sea Anglers Open Competition at Southwick Promenade.

1. By the riverside

Gary Evans competing in the Young Sea Anglers Open Competition at Southwick Promenade. | se

Some of the children who took part in the Easter Learn to Swim campaign at Newcastle Road baths in 1985. They were pictured with baths manager Jim Kidd and some of the coaches.

2. Learning to swim

Some of the children who took part in the Easter Learn to Swim campaign at Newcastle Road baths in 1985. They were pictured with baths manager Jim Kidd and some of the coaches. | se

Lisa Carr who reached the regional final of a cookery competition in 1985.

3. Cooking up a storm

Lisa Carr who reached the regional final of a cookery competition in 1985. | se

Propping up the bar at Digby's in HIgh Street West, pictured in 1985. Plenty of readers have told us it was a favourite stop-off.

4. Digby's Bar

Propping up the bar at Digby's in HIgh Street West, pictured in 1985. Plenty of readers have told us it was a favourite stop-off. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

