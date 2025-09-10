17 Sunderland nightclubs you danced at in Wearside's wonderful past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Get your glad rags on because we are going dancing in Sunderland’s past.

Here are 17 nightclubs you might have frequented in Wearside times gone by, from The Rink to Passion and Mecca to Zhivago.

Have a browse at our Sunderland Echo photo memories and then tell us which of these was your favourite.

Inside the Rink which has been described by Echo readers in the past as 'the best nightclub ever'.

1. The Rink

Inside the Rink which has been described by Echo readers in the past as 'the best nightclub ever'. | se

Sunderland in the swinging 60s was a hip place to be, especially with live acts performing at Wetherells.

2. Wetherells

Sunderland in the swinging 60s was a hip place to be, especially with live acts performing at Wetherells. | se Photo: nw

The nightclub based in Walworth Way and then High Street West was open for nearly 40 years from 1968.

3. Annabels

The nightclub based in Walworth Way and then High Street West was open for nearly 40 years from 1968. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

The Bay Hotel and here it is once more, as it looked in 1973. Photo: Ron Lawson.

4. Bay Hotel

The Bay Hotel and here it is once more, as it looked in 1973. Photo: Ron Lawson. | other 3rd party

News you can trust since 1873
