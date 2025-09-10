Here are 17 nightclubs you might have frequented in Wearside times gone by, from The Rink to Passion and Mecca to Zhivago.
1. The Rink
Inside the Rink which has been described by Echo readers in the past as 'the best nightclub ever'. | se
2. Wetherells
Sunderland in the swinging 60s was a hip place to be, especially with live acts performing at Wetherells. | se Photo: nw
3. Annabels
The nightclub based in Walworth Way and then High Street West was open for nearly 40 years from 1968. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Bay Hotel
The Bay Hotel and here it is once more, as it looked in 1973.
Photo: Ron Lawson. | other 3rd party