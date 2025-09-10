Here are 17 nightclubs you might have frequented in Wearside times gone by, from The Rink to Passion and Mecca to Zhivago.

Have a browse at our Sunderland Echo photo memories and then tell us which of these was your favourite.

1 . The Rink Inside the Rink which has been described by Echo readers in the past as 'the best nightclub ever'. | se Photo Sales

2 . Wetherells Sunderland in the swinging 60s was a hip place to be, especially with live acts performing at Wetherells. | se Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Annabels The nightclub based in Walworth Way and then High Street West was open for nearly 40 years from 1968. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales