Cue the smiles: It's your kids having fun at Sunderland play schemes of the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

What could be better than memories of your children having fun in Sunderland.

How about 13 photo memories of Sunderland play schemes of the past, all shown in pictures from the Sunderland Echo archives.

As we celebrate Play Safety Week, we gathered up photos from 1974 to 1982 showing schemes from Backhouse Park to Hendon and Farringdon to Redby.

In case you missed it;

First day memories of your kids at school in Sunderland

17 Sunderland nightclubs from Wearside's wonderful past

Sunderland's North Bridge Street in 15 Google Maps views

This looks like wonderful fun in Backhouse Park in 1974. Youngsters took part in the Summer Fling organised by Neighbourhood Playschemes and Sunderland Arts Centre.

1. In the stocks at Backhouse Park

This looks like wonderful fun in Backhouse Park in 1974. Youngsters took part in the Summer Fling organised by Neighbourhood Playschemes and Sunderland Arts Centre. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Were you pictured at the Hendon Playscheme party in 1975?

2. Party time in Hendon

Were you pictured at the Hendon Playscheme party in 1975? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Farringdon playscheme in July 1976 but we want to know if you were pictured enjoying the games.

3. Fun in Farringdon

Farringdon playscheme in July 1976 but we want to know if you were pictured enjoying the games. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Joining in with the games at the Pallion playscheme in August 1977. There are plenty of faces for you to recognise.

4. Pallion in 1977

Joining in with the games at the Pallion playscheme in August 1977. There are plenty of faces for you to recognise. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesSunderland EchoWearsideNightclubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice