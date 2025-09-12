As we celebrate Play Safety Week, we gathered up photos from 1974 to 1982 showing schemes from Backhouse Park to Hendon and Farringdon to Redby.
1. In the stocks at Backhouse Park
This looks like wonderful fun in Backhouse Park in 1974. Youngsters took part in the Summer Fling organised by Neighbourhood Playschemes and Sunderland Arts Centre. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Party time in Hendon
Were you pictured at the Hendon Playscheme party in 1975? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Fun in Farringdon
Farringdon playscheme in July 1976 but we want to know if you were pictured enjoying the games. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Pallion in 1977
Joining in with the games at the Pallion playscheme in August 1977. There are plenty of faces for you to recognise. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo