I'm fascinated by the changing face of Sunderland's North Bridge Street in these 15 Google Maps views

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

North Bridge Street is a bustling Sunderland road with loads of history - and lots of it is captured in views from Google Maps.

We browsed through views of the city centre thoroughfare on Google Maps from 2009 to 2023.

Look what we found. It includes photo memories such as Bridge Books and Music, The Microfilm Bureau and Roker Tattoo Studio.

Join us in 2009 for a look at Cartridge World, F Lowes Heating Centre and Bertoluggi which was a takeaway offering Mediterranean and Italian foods.

1. Cartridge World, F Lowes Heating Centre and Bertoluggi

Join us in 2009 for a look at Cartridge World, F Lowes Heating Centre and Bertoluggi which was a takeaway offering Mediterranean and Italian foods. | Google Maps

Tell us if you loved a visit to Bridge Books & Music which is pictured here in June 2009.

2. Bridge Books & Music

Tell us if you loved a visit to Bridge Books & Music which is pictured here in June 2009. | Google Maps

This view from 2009 shows Fona Pizza, Ladbrokes and the Microfilm Bureau.

3. Fona Pizza, Ladbrokes and the Microfilm Bureau

This view from 2009 shows Fona Pizza, Ladbrokes and the Microfilm Bureau. | Google Maps

Royal Garden Chinese restaurant was right next to Mackem Pizza and both were pictured in a view from June 2009.

4. Royal Garden Chinese and Mackem Pizza

Royal Garden Chinese restaurant was right next to Mackem Pizza and both were pictured in a view from June 2009. | Google Maps

