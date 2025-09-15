Your best memories of Sunderland's old nightclubs from El Cubana to Bentleys

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

We certainly got your attention when we asked for your memories of Sunderland’s old nightclubs.

We put a poser online which said ‘Sunderland nightclubs you loved but we want your favourite from this list of 17’.

Hundreds of you left comments and we took a look at some of them, including the place with a fantastic burger van outside, and the venues that you got the pit bus home from.’

Spanish wine and a stylish 60s look at La Cubana in Sunderland in March 1967. It was upstairs from El Cubana and Doris Coyne said: "Don't forget El Cubana!'

1. La Cubana

Spanish wine and a stylish 60s look at La Cubana in Sunderland in March 1967. It was upstairs from El Cubana and Doris Coyne said: "Don't forget El Cubana!' | se

John Goymer 'loved The Rink on a Saturday night'. He said there were 'one or two girls' he fancied but never had the nerve to approach them.

2. A puzzler at The Rink

John Goymer 'loved The Rink on a Saturday night'. He said there were 'one or two girls' he fancied but never had the nerve to approach them. | se

Jennifer Taylor said Genevieves was her favourite. She added: "So many amazing nights. Taxi or pit bus home."

3. Genevieves

Jennifer Taylor said Genevieves was her favourite. She added: "So many amazing nights. Taxi or pit bus home." | se Photo: nw

The Mecca Centre in 1979. Brian Dalzell said: "I used like the hotdog van on the way out. The burgers were spot on onions the lot. "What great nights Friday and Saturday nights and catch the pit bus back home. Happy days."

4. The Mecca

The Mecca Centre in 1979. Brian Dalzell said: "I used like the hotdog van on the way out. The burgers were spot on onions the lot. "What great nights Friday and Saturday nights and catch the pit bus back home. Happy days." | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

