Hundreds of you left comments and we took a look at some of them, including the place with a fantastic burger van outside, and the venues that you got the pit bus home from.’
1. La Cubana
Spanish wine and a stylish 60s look at La Cubana in Sunderland in March 1967. It was upstairs from El Cubana and Doris Coyne said: "Don't forget El Cubana!' | se
2. A puzzler at The Rink
John Goymer 'loved The Rink on a Saturday night'.
He said there were 'one or two girls' he fancied but never had the nerve to approach them. | se
3. Genevieves
Jennifer Taylor said Genevieves was her favourite. She added: "So many amazing nights. Taxi or pit bus home." | se Photo: nw
4. The Mecca
The Mecca Centre in 1979. Brian Dalzell said: "I used like the hotdog van on the way out. The burgers were spot on onions the lot.
"What great nights Friday and Saturday nights and catch the pit bus back home. Happy days." | se Photo: Sunderland Echo