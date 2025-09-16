13 retro photos from Thornhill Academy: The exciting Sunderland school which is back in the headlines

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Thornhill Academy gets a big tick from us as we look back at the Sunderland School’s illustrious past.

The school is back in the headlines, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

But what a history it has and we could not wait to find out more about it.

We have photos from 1974 to 2017 showing everything from a VIP visitor in 1994 to students cooking up a storm in the kitchen in 2014.

Relive it all in these Sunderland Echo photo memories.

A Thornhill School technology class in 1974. Which skills from these lessons do you still use today? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

1. Getting technical in 1974

A Thornhill School technology class in 1974. Which skills from these lessons do you still use today? Photo: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins

300 people were entertained by an Old Tyme Music Hall in Thornhill School in July 1976, and none of the players were pupils. Teaches and parents combined to put on the show.

2. Musical memories from 1976

300 people were entertained by an Old Tyme Music Hall in Thornhill School in July 1976, and none of the players were pupils. Teaches and parents combined to put on the show. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Pupils from Thornhill School got a visit from Charles James - a musician with African group Adzido - in 1994.

3. A special visitor in 1994

Pupils from Thornhill School got a visit from Charles James - a musician with African group Adzido - in 1994. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Students Elizabeth Batey, Charlotte Spoors, Chloe Carter and Lewis Nicholson got to meet a boa constrictor which was brought to Thornhill School 20 years ago.

4. Saying hello to a boa

Students Elizabeth Batey, Charlotte Spoors, Chloe Carter and Lewis Nicholson got to meet a boa constrictor which was brought to Thornhill School 20 years ago. | se Photo: TC

