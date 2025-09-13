Inside West Park Quarter homes on former Sunderland Civic Centre site

Once a site housing the 1960s Civic Centre, and its Brutalist architecture, the large area of land running from the back of Park Lane Interchange to the edge of Mowbray Park is now home to West Park Quarter.

Part of a wider drive to double the population of the city centre in the coming years - with another 1000 homes being built as part of the Riverside development on either side of the river - it comprises 265 new homes, a mix of houses and apartments.

The show homes for the Linden Homes properties on the site opened over the summer and sales manager Sophie Coverdale said there’s been a lot of interest.

“We’ve had a lot of footfall, it’s one of our busiest sites in the region,” she explained.

Since opening the show homes, they’ve sold five homes, including the two show homes themselves. Across the site as a whole, 70% of the properties have been pre-sold.

Sales consultant Georgie Stopford said the location has been a big draw. “So many people have seen the development take shape so there’s been a lot of interest,” she said. “The feedback has been really positive, people don’t expect the townhouses to be so spacious.

“We’ve also had more of a mix of buyers than we expected, with a mix of first-time buyers, families and some people wanting to downsize. They like having the benefit of a new build where everything is done, while also being close to the city centre.”

Ahead of the the first occupants moving in later this year, we went for a look around:

1 . Sales team West Park Quarter housing development sales consultant Catherine Gally, sales manager Sophie Coverdale and sales consultant Georgie Stopford. The sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. You can walk in or make a viewing appointment. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . The Sandy The Sandy is one of the Linden Homes properties on the site and is a three-bedroom mid-terrace home. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Work in progress Work is still in progress at the site, which is due to be fully finished in around two years' time. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . The Burnet The Burnet is a four-bedroom home spanning three floors | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales