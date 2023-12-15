News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

70s Xmas number 1s from the year you were born

Binns and Woolworths at Xmas - and Ernie was a speedy milkman

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT

The fastest milkman in the west, lonely Christmases and a long haired lover from Liverpool. They were topping the 70s Christmas charts.

Meanwhile, back in Sunderland, all of this was happening.

We have paired some Echo archive photos from 1970 to 1979 with the Christmas number ones from each of those years.

Have a look at some scenes from Binns, Woolworths, Palmers Arcade and more.

Christmas pud, decorations and toytime in these 1970s memories.

1. Sounds of the festive 70s

Christmas pud, decorations and toytime in these 1970s memories.

Photo Sales
Palmers Arcade in 1970 - one of the last years that people could shop in the precinct before it was gone forever. The Christmas number 1 that year was Dave Edmunds and I Hear You Knocking.

2. Arcade memories

Palmers Arcade in 1970 - one of the last years that people could shop in the precinct before it was gone forever. The Christmas number 1 that year was Dave Edmunds and I Hear You Knocking.

Photo Sales
December action from Roker Park as Sunderland take on Millwall. Benny Hill was singing about Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) at the top of the charts.

3. Heat of the 1971 action

December action from Roker Park as Sunderland take on Millwall. Benny Hill was singing about Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) at the top of the charts.

Photo Sales
Sunderland-born actress Wendy Bowman was appearing in the 1972 Sunderland Empire Theatre production of Dick Whittington. And topping the charts that year was Jimmy Osmond with Long Haired Lover from Liverpool.

4. Reminiscing on 1972

Sunderland-born actress Wendy Bowman was appearing in the 1972 Sunderland Empire Theatre production of Dick Whittington. And topping the charts that year was Jimmy Osmond with Long Haired Lover from Liverpool.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia