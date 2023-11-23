Remember the golden age of high street shopping? It’s an era we’re unlikely to see again.

Blacketts, Binns, Joplings, Woolworths and many more – Sunderland town centre was once packed with a veritable feast of department stores to suit all of our shopping needs.

As buying habits continue to change and grow, generations will never know the magic of a shopping trip which included a trip to the Woolies pick and mix, spending ‘Joplings money’ and a pit stop at the cafe in Binns.

Join us for a tour of Sunderland's lost town centre shops, with walking tour guide Ian Mole.

