Nine Sunderland memories to relish as we mark National Burger Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Aug 2024, 05:45 BST

Here’s a meaty challenge for you.

See how many of these burger themed photos you can remember from Sunderland.

We’re asking because National Burger Day is celebrated on August 22 and we are relishing your replies.

So tuck in to views from Hill View, Herrington Park, Washington, and Holmeside - with a few extras for you to enjoy too from the Echo archives.

1. Mouth watering burger memories

Gladiator Trojan opened Burger King at the Granada Service station in Washington in April 1994 and plenty of people turned out to meet him.

2. Tucking in with a Gladiator

Paul Stevenson showed off the El Torro burger which was the latest attraction at the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell in November 2004.

3. Tempting times with the El Torro

Pupils from Hudson Road School tucked into burgers during a barbeque at Sunderland Community Allotment in July 2010.

4. Happy times at Hudson Road

Related topics:SunderlandWashingtonBurger KingNostalgiaSchoolsFood

