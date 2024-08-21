Nine Sunderland memories to relish as we mark National Burger Day

See how many of these burger themed photos you can remember from Sunderland.
We’re asking because National Burger Day is celebrated on August 22 and we are relishing your replies.
1. Mouth watering burger memories
We are relishing your memories of these burger scenes from Wearside. | se
2. Tucking in with a Gladiator
Gladiator Trojan opened Burger King at the Granada Service station in Washington in April 1994 and plenty of people turned out to meet him. | se
3. Tempting times with the El Torro
Paul Stevenson showed off the El Torro burger which was the latest attraction at the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell in November 2004. | se
4. Happy times at Hudson Road
Pupils from Hudson Road School tucked into burgers during a barbeque at Sunderland Community Allotment in July 2010. | se
