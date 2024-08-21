Nine Sunderland memories to relish as we mark National Burger Day

See how many of these burger themed photos you can remember from Sunderland.

We’re asking because National Burger Day is celebrated on August 22 and we are relishing your replies.

So tuck in to views from Hill View, Herrington Park, Washington, and Holmeside - with a few extras for you to enjoy too from the Echo archives.

Mouth watering burger memories We are relishing your memories of these burger scenes from Wearside.

Tucking in with a Gladiator Gladiator Trojan opened Burger King at the Granada Service station in Washington in April 1994 and plenty of people turned out to meet him.

Tempting times with the El Torro Paul Stevenson showed off the El Torro burger which was the latest attraction at the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell in November 2004.