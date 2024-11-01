The Sunderland band which rocked in Germany 33 years ago
Sunderland rock band the Snarling Horses made it an extra merry Christmas for German musicians when they visited Essen in 1991.
A gift for Essen
The band were delivering a new Fender Stratocaster electric guitar to a music collective in the German town.
Zat Lewis, lead singer with the Snarling Horses, said they wanted to make some sort of gesture to their friends in Sunderland’s twin town.
The guitar was donated by Bob King, who ran Kings Music store in Borough Road, and who was only too pleased to help the lads out.
Snarling on an album in Germany
Youth workers and musicians from Essen invited the band to perform shows, guest on an album and take part in a series of workshops.
The rest of the band was Steve Straughan (guitar and backing vocals), Graeme Tatters (bass) and Dick Wardle (drums).
