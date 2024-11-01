The Sunderland band which rocked in Germany 33 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Nov 2024, 11:36 BST
Sunderland had a gift for a German town - and a local rock band was chosen to deliver it 33 years ago.

Sunderland rock band the Snarling Horses made it an extra merry Christmas for German musicians when they visited Essen in 1991.

Zat Lewis, lead singer with local band Snarling Horses, receives the Fender Stratocaster from Bob King.placeholder image
A gift for Essen

The band were delivering a new Fender Stratocaster electric guitar to a music collective in the German town.

Zat Lewis, lead singer with the Snarling Horses, said they wanted to make some sort of gesture to their friends in Sunderland’s twin town.

The guitar was donated by Bob King, who ran Kings Music store in Borough Road, and who was only too pleased to help the lads out.

Sunderland band The Snarling Horses were due to visit Essen in 1991 to deliver a new Fender Stratocaster.placeholder image
Snarling on an album in Germany

Youth workers and musicians from Essen invited the band to perform shows, guest on an album and take part in a series of workshops.

The rest of the band was Steve Straughan (guitar and backing vocals), Graeme Tatters (bass) and Dick Wardle (drums).

Tell us if you remember the Snarling Horses. Perhaps you saw the band live, or knew one of the members.

If you did, we’d love to hear your story. Email [email protected]

