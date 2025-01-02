Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gillian Thompson certainly made her own New Year headlines in Sunderland at the start of the 1990s.

The little one came into the world thanks to the superb work of emergency crew members Ray Leonard and Jim Cassidy 35 years ago.

Delivered in an ambulance

Mum Iris went into labour and was taken to hospital in an ambulance in January 1990.

Baby Gillian with mum Iris and ambulancemen Ray Leonard (centre) and Jim Cassidy | se

But baby Gillian decided she couldn’t wait to get there and entered the world in the back of the vehicle.

The Sunderland Echo caught up with mum, daughter and the two heroes when they reunited for a photo a week after Gillian was born weighing 7lb 9 oz.

Tell us if this brings back memories of 1990 for you and what else you remember about it.

All of this happened

As a reminder, all of this happened too;

It was the month when the old clock from the Market Square in Sunderland was found in a pile of rubbish.

Sunderland's Market Square clock pictured 34 years ago. | se

Two Sixth Form pupils from St Robert of Newminster School, Washington - Fiona Collin and Joanne McGregor, right - wrote to Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev asking him to help with the famine in Ethiopia.

Fiona Collin and Joanne McGregor, right, who wrore a letter to Soviet Leader Mickhail Gorbachev asking him to help with the Ethiopian famine. | se

Glittering success on the disco scene

And three disco dancing champions made their own headlines that month.

Disco champions Christopher Thompson and Sarah Eden both aged 7, with Michelle Taylor. | se

They were seven year olds Christopher Thompson and Sarah Eden, as well as Michelle Taylor, 15, who enjoyed success in the European Disco Championships at Blackpool.

Tell us about your memories of 1990 - and we would love to here from Gillian too.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]