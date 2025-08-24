Sunderland's ballast problem which stretches back hundreds of years. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

No it’s not a myth. An ark really was built in Sunderland - by four young shipwrights who constructed it on top of a hill.

The strange incident happened on Palmer’s Hill and has been included in one of the newsletters prepared by Sunderland Antiquarian Society which goes out to all of its members.

Sunderland's ballast problem which stretches back hundreds of years.

‘The monster vessel raced down the hill’

But there was a question over why they would build such a huge vessel on the top of the hill. They would have to get it past houses and other obstructions if it was ever going to reach the water.

When the day came to move it, roads were closed and thousands of people turned out to watch.

One of the daredevils tied himself to the boat and then cut the ropes which were holding it in place.

The monster vessel raced down the hill and into the river with no-one getting hurt, and the great crowds cheering.

Why Sunderland’s hills were of huge significance

Sunderland’s hills were of great significance and Philip Curtis of Sunderland Antiquarian Society explained more in one the society’s newsletters.

A rare photo which shows the people who lived at Cage Hill. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Sunderland’s importance as a thriving port was growing by the end of the 18th Century.

But there was a by-product of its new prosperity and it was brought ashore by ships.

Ships would sail into Sunderland to trade in pottery, glass and coal. To make sure they were safe at sea, they would carry ballast.

Sunderland was being filled with ballast

But when they arrived in port, they would have to dump it before collecting their cargo.

The remnants of Cage Hill in Monkwearmouth. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

That meant that Sunderland was being filled with soil, sand, shale and gravel and it was building up along the river banks.

It was an act of vandalism which continued for hundreds of years, mainly at Deptford and Monkwearmouth.

It threatened to engulf St Peter’s Church

It became such a big problem that the ballast was threatening to engulf St Peter’s Church.

By the 1780s, it came within a few feet of being completely covered. Another barrelful and the front door would probably have been sealed forever.

But there were some pluses to Sunderland’s ballast.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which produces regular and excellent newsletters for its many members. | other 3rd party

Other hills were built as far up as Deptford where the sand was used in glass, bottle making and pottery.

A wonderful insight into the past

It is highly doubtful whether such industries would have even been started in Sunderland without the daily arrival of sand.

Thanks to Philip for a wonderful insight into Sunderland’s past. The latest Antiquarian Society newsletter is filled with similarly interesting stories.

The society's newsletter goes out to its members and is packed with fascinating reads about Sunderland's past.

Visit the treasure trove

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

Tell us about a moment in Sunderland history that you would like us to revisit, by emailing [email protected]