There was a time when a police officer would chase a thief through Sunderland - on the same day every year.

One of the quirkiest tales to come from Sunderland Antiquarian Society has been included in its latest newsletter.

And it tells of the unusual Wearside custom which dates back 100 years - of greasy poles, duck thieves and police officers who fell in the river.

Society secretary Philip Curtis explains more.

In the early years of the 20th century there was one day every year when crowds were guaranteed to gather along the River Wear at South Hylton.

‘The convict would steal a duck or something similar and the policeman would give chase along the riverbank’

That day was Regatta Day. The South Hylton Regatta.

Organised by the South Hylton Rowing Club, it was always eagerly looked forward to, drew large crowds and attracted the best rowing teams around the region to take part.

The Man Hunt which was a jovial part of the South Hylton Regatta. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

However, there were other attractions at the Regatta which always proved popular – The Man Hunt and The Greasy Pole.

The Man Hunt required someone from the village to dress up as a constable and another as a convict.

‘The policeman and convict always ended up in the river’

The convict would steal a duck or something similar and the policeman would give chase along the riverbank and in and out of the water.

The Greasy Pole at the South Hylton Regatta in the early 20th Century. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Both the policeman and convict always ended up in the river, much to everyone’s delight.

The Greasy Pole, which was covered in thick animal fat and projected over the river from the side of a boat. had a small flag at the end of it.

The contestants attempted to navigate along the pole to grab the flag. Most ended up in the river to the delight of everyone and the first person to grab the flag was awarded a leg of pork or a similar joint of meat.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is starting its new season of illustrated talks. | other 3rd party

Consigned to Sunderland history

It does seem rather odd and something that you would never see at Henley but the crowds loved it. Sadly, the only regatta still held on the River Wear is the one at Durham.

Even sadder is the fact that there is no Man Hunt and no Greasy Pole!

Inside the Heritage Centre of Sunderland Antiquarian Society in 2023. | se

Our thanks go to Philip for the article which is included in the latest Sunderland Antiquarian Society newsletter, send out to all members.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

