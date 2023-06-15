120 years of Sunderland history on film: Here's how you can see it
It's been special: Sunderland talk series to end with a feast of films
A hugely successful series of illustrated Sunderland talks will come to a finale next week.
Hundreds of people have watched the monthly talks by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
A veritable treasure trove in the heart of Sunderland
They have covered everything from Wearside in the 1970s to Sunderland between the wars.
The audience has enjoyed talks on famous faces from Wearside.
And they learned about the horrors that Sunderland's prisoners of war faced.
The season ends on Tuesday, June 20, in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre.
'Wonderful films of Sunderland old town'
Philip Curtis, from the Society, said: "The talk starts at 7.30pm. Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access."
He added: "As this is the final talk of the season, the society is delving into its vast archives to show some of its wonderful collection of films taken of the old town of Sunderland from the early 1900s right through the 20th century.
"It really should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening."
Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.
One last talk to finish the season
The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.
To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
You could also get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]