How Sunderland looked in the 1920s and 1930s - event will explore Wearside between The Wars

In the meantime, all sorts of things were happening in Sunderland in the 1920s and 1930s.

And if you want to find out more, get along to the latest instalment of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society illustrated talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an era when King Edward Vlll reigned for less than a year before abdicating to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson.

The next illustrated talk by Sunderland Antiquarian Society will spotlight Wearside between the world wars.

The talk will include the day when his proclamation was announced on the steps of the Town Hall in Fawcett Street.

The talk includes cine film footage and photos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a reminder of swimming at the High Street baths in the 1930s, and how High Street East looked back then.

And how about a view of Sunderland station as it looked 90 years ago – just 6 years before Britain was back at war once again.

The proclamation of Edward Vlll on the Town Hall steps in 1936. Photo; Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All this and more will be included in the illustrated talk which will be given by Philip Curtis.

As well as photos, there will be film footage and Philip said; “The talk is vividly illustrated and its title is Sunderland Between The Wars (1920s/30s).

‘Fascinating and nostalgic’

The North end of the station in High Street West in 1933. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening.”

The talk is on Tuesday, March 21, and will be held in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre on Ryhope Road opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre, which is in Douro Terrace.

Doors open at 6.40pm and all are welcome for the talk which begins at 7.30pm. Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.

Philip added: “Carriages are at 9pm. There is disabled access.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Street baths in the 1930s. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Much more to see at the Heritage Centre

As well as its illustrated talks, the society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre which is open on Wednesday and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

Get along to enjoy huge collections of pictures, newspapers, books and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org