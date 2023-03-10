News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
9 pubs which served Wearside in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.
9 pubs which served Wearside in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.
9 pubs which served Wearside in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.

A virtual pub crawl of Sunderland in the 1960s - nine bars High Street West and High Street West you could have visited

You were spoilt for choice if you wanted a pint on the High Street in the 1960s.

By Chris Cordner
3 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:49am

Here are 9 hostelries you could have chosen in High Street West and High Street East, from the Gannet to the Dun Cow and the Londonderry to the Ship Inn.

These photos have all been preserved by Ron Lawson from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Ron is a former JP who shared part of his huge photo collection of 11,500 pictures with us.

Have a look at how Sunderland looked more than 55 years ago.

The Rose and Crown is seen here in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

1. Rose and Crown

The Rose and Crown is seen here in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales
Another High Street West favourite but does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

2. George and Dragon

Another High Street West favourite but does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales
A view of the Clarendon which was in High Street East. Photo: Ron Lawson.

3. The Clarendon

A view of the Clarendon which was in High Street East. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales
The swinging 60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

4. The Gannet

The swinging 60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sunderland