I'm revisiting Sunderland as it looked in 1985

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:43 GMT

They were the days of the Newcastle Road baths, Digby’s bar and a shake-up for The Borough pub.

Can you believe it was 40 years ago when all of this was a part of Wearside life.

The Sunderland Echo archives are packed with 1985 scenes and we have 11 to share with you.

If you spot someone you know, email [email protected] to tell us more.

Bay City Rollers fans in Sunderland in 1985.

1. Rolling back the years

Bay City Rollers fans in Sunderland in 1985. | se

Photo Sales
Learning to swim at Newcastle Road Baths in 1985. Tell us if that's where you started swimming as well.

2. Taking the plunge in Newcastle Road

Learning to swim at Newcastle Road Baths in 1985. Tell us if that's where you started swimming as well. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Pennywell Comprehensive School pupil Lisa Carr, 13, won a place in the regional final of the Junior Cook of the Year competition in April 1985.

3. Lisa had lots to be proud of

Pennywell Comprehensive School pupil Lisa Carr, 13, won a place in the regional final of the Junior Cook of the Year competition in April 1985. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Le Metro in High Street West opened with a new look and new name of Digby's in November 1985.

4. Digby's Bar was busy

Le Metro in High Street West opened with a new look and new name of Digby's in November 1985. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoPubsNightclubsMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice