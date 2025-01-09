Can you believe it was 40 years ago when all of this was a part of Wearside life.

The Sunderland Echo archives are packed with 1985 scenes and we have 11 to share with you.

If you spot someone you know, email [email protected] to tell us more.

Rolling back the years Bay City Rollers fans in Sunderland in 1985.

Taking the plunge in Newcastle Road Learning to swim at Newcastle Road Baths in 1985. Tell us if that's where you started swimming as well.

Lisa had lots to be proud of Pennywell Comprehensive School pupil Lisa Carr, 13, won a place in the regional final of the Junior Cook of the Year competition in April 1985.