The Borough has reopened with a new look that pays homage to SAFC.

New look at The Borough | Submitted

The city centre pub, on the corner of Vine Place and Park Lane, has reopened its doors after a six-figure investment by owners Stonegate Group.

The pub closed its doors in November for the transformation, with extensive work taking place behind the scenes to introduce new features, including a new function room.

Over the years, the pub has become popular with Black Cat fans and the new look reflects that with new red and white signage, alongside a collection of Sunderland AFC memorabilia throughout the venue.

As well as improvements to the pub’s appearance, changes have increased the capacity by 60 with a new function room, which is free to hire, for weddings, birthdays and other celebrations.

In keeping with the sports theme, the changes also include the addition of three new HD TV screens.

The dog-friendly pub is also equipped with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, with a new audio-visual system in place.

Stephanie Sayers, Operator at the Borough, said: “After a packed reopening weekend, it was great to welcome guests back to our beloved pub in style with huge numbers coming to watch Sunderland’s game versus Sheffield United.

“The feedback we’ve received from guests about how much they love the new décor and all the new features we’ve been working hard behind the scenes on has been brilliant to hear.

“We know the work completed has not only enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, which was at the heart of our thoughts during the investment.”

As well as sports, Stephanie says the events programme makes the pub popular daily, including dominoes, karaoke and traditional meat draws.