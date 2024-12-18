It was no ordinary Christmas when these ‘firefighters’ let their hair down in 1977.

The people in this picture are all soldiers who were called in when the firemen’s strike happened 47 years ago.

Time to relax for some of the soldiers at their Christmas party in the Dykelands Road Drill Hall. | se

Party time in Dykelands Road

It was time to relax on December 22 that year for some of the soldiers who were pictured in the Dykelands Road Drill Hall.

There were party hats and festive drinks at their Christmas party as they enjoyed their break from duties on the Green Goddesses.

From the drill hall to the seafront

The Sunderland Echo captured all of these scenes during the time of the strike.

One shows Army personnel going for a ''dummy run'' from their base at the Dykelands Road drill hall to the nearby seafront.

A ''dummy run'' for these firefighting soldiers from their base at the Dykelands Road drill hall to the nearby seafront in 1977. | se

Another shows crews on camera as they enjoyed a game of chess while they waited for calls.

Here are Privates Tony Semley, Clive Angell, Peter Sykes, Richard McLaughlin and George Lamie.

Tell us if you remember the days of the Green Goddesses by emailing [email protected]