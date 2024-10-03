Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland from the air has been included in a new collection of images - showing England as it looked 90 years ago.

The Scotia Engine Works makes up a part of a new project by Historic England which is called the Air Pictures Portleven Collection.

It is a unique gallery of interwar images taken by little known aerial photographer, Arthur William Hobart.

Demolished in the 1980s

The Scotia Engine Works in Sunderland in the 1930s. (Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection) | Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection)

The collection features 242 black and white aerial images showing the national landmarks, towns, industrial sites, construction projects and seaside resorts of 1930s England.

It features everything from national landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral, seaside resorts such as Cullercoats Bay, and industrial sites including Battersea Power Station and Smith’s Docks in North Tyneside.

One of 10,000 images

Herd Sand and the Bents Recreation Ground, in South Shields in the 1930s. Photo: Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection) | Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection)

It also features the Scotia Engine Works in Sunderland which was based at Scotia Quay in Sunderland and was demolished 40 years ago.

The Collection forms a part of a larger and mostly undiscovered body of Arthur William Hobart’s aerial photography work, thought to be around 10,000 images.

Born in 1882 in London, Arthur William Hobart was an early commercial aerial photographer who started in the business around 1920.

‘Take flight over 1930s England’

Riverside Road and Alnmouth Bay, Alnmouth. Photo: Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection) | Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection)

Before the First World War he worked as a baker, commercial traveller and a draper’s clerk.

In the 1930s, aerial photography was a young industry which emerged after the First World War.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “Flicking through these photos lets you take flight over 1930s England, to see the changing face of the country in the interwar period.

“Many of us will not have seen so many well-known landmarks and sites from this fresh perspective provided by aerial photography.

Over 480,000 images from 1919 to the present day have been added to the Aerial Photograph Explorer platform, covering nearly 15,000 square miles of England.