St Luke's Road: 9 photos spanning a decade in the history of the Sunderland street

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:30 BST

We are setting off for another retro drive through a Sunderland street. St Luke’s Road gets our attention this time.

We have nine Echo archive pictures of the road spanning from 2004 to 2013.

Tell us how many of these great reminders you remember, from a stunning snow scene 20 years ago to the opening of the new North View School 12 years ago.

A decade of views from St Luke's Road. Tell us how many you remember.

1. Scenes from St Luke's Road

A decade of views from St Luke's Road. Tell us how many you remember. | se

Photo Sales
Looking down the street in an Echo archive view from February 2004.

2. Enchanting in 2004

Looking down the street in an Echo archive view from February 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Wartime memories under discussion in this great photo from Ashton Grange residential home in 2004.

3. Reminiscing at Ashton Grange

Wartime memories under discussion in this great photo from Ashton Grange residential home in 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Even Emily, the bull mastiff puppy, got into the 2006 World Cup spirit when the Maddison family - mum Lyndsey, son Kyle and daughter Chelsea - dressed in England colours.

4. Come on England!

Even Emily, the bull mastiff puppy, got into the 2006 World Cup spirit when the Maddison family - mum Lyndsey, son Kyle and daughter Chelsea - dressed in England colours. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHistoryNostalgiaSchoolsPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice