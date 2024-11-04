Sunderland school donates defibrillator to help save lives in the local community

Sandhill View Academy has donated a community defibrillator which literally could mean the difference between life and death for people living in the local area.

The school already had an onsite defibrillator but it was a medical incident earlier this year which led to headteacher Jill Dodd deciding to donate it to be used in the wider community.

Pupils Charlie Hutchinson and Lucy Mae McCormack alongside headteacher Jill Dodd and the Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci at the unveiling of the community accessible defibrillator. | sn

She said: “There was an emergency situation close to the school and a member of the public came in asking if he could use our defibrillator to help someone.

“Fortunately the person survived but the incident got me thinking about if the school had been closed for the holidays or it had happened out of hours and they couldn’t have accessed the defibrillator.”

Mrs Dodd contacted the North East heart charity, the Red Sky Foundation, to look at the process the school needed to go through to make the life-saving equipment accessible to the general public.

Any publicly accessible defibrillator needs to be enclosed in casing with a code which can be provided by the emergency services to gain access in a medical situation.

The Red Sky Foundation agreed to provide the funding for the casing and today (November 4) the community defibrillator has been installed and unveiled on the school building in an area which is accessible to the whole community 24 hours a day.

Mrs Dodd added: “We are a community school and supporting people in the local area is a huge thing for us.

“We are in the middle of a residential area and you also have the park close by and this life-saving equipment is now there to be used in an emergency situation.”

Also present at the unveiling was head student Charlie Hutchinson and deputy head student Lucy Mae McCormack.

Charlie, 15, said: “I have older relatives living in the community and so it’s good to know there is defibrillator available if they needed to use it.

“It could be the difference between life and death.”

Lucy, 15, added: “There isn’t another community defibrillator around here and so it’s really important to have this one.”

Based in Sunderland, the Red Sky Foundation ’s mission is to “improve the lives of people needing cardiac care who are born with or develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families”.

Founder Sergio Petrucci said: “It’s really important to have community accessible defibrillators available for people to use because time is crucial when it comes to someone in cardiac arrest.

“The chance of surviving a cardiac arrest decreases by 10% for every minute without CPR and defibrillation.

“It’s therefore crucial that everyone has access to a defibrillator in close proximity in their local community.

“It’s our goal at the Red Sky Foundation to try and get a defibrillators installed every 500 metres apart.

“Access to a defibrillator really can be the difference between life and death. The chance of surviving a cardiac arrest out of hospital is 7%. It goes up to over 75% if you are using a defibrillator in conjunction with CPR.”

The Red Sky Foundation has also been working with children at the school teaching them how to use a defibrillator and administer CPR.