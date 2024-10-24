Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grieving daughter Liza Hills has made it her mission to ensure life-saving defibrillators are available across the city after losing her mother to heart failure in July.

Two other women, who also lost a parent this year (2024) to heart disease, have joined Liza in the Heart Warriors’ campaign to raise £10,000 to purchase six defibrillators and raise awareness of the importance of the potentially life-saving equipment and how to use it.

Heart Warriors Paula Thompson, Liza Hills and Gemma Appleby. | sn

Liza, 50, from Sunderland, said: “My mam had suffered from heart failure for six years. I had just helped to put her in the bath when she became unconscious and unresponsive.

“I called 999 to call for an ambulance. The operator asked if I had access to a defibrillator but the nearest one is on Allendale Road which would have taken about 30 minutes to get there and back.

“It was obviously too long and so I managed to get my mam out of the bath and started to do chest compressions.

“She did come back and open her eyes by the time the paramedics arrived but sadly passed away in hospital two days later.”

Betty Hills was 78 when she died and Liza feels if a defibrillator had been in closer proximity then “there’s a chance” her mam may have survived.

She said: “I feel if I had been able to access a defibrillator straight away then my mam may still be here.”

The Heart Warriors' deceased parents for whom the defibrillators will be a lasting legacy. | sn

Joining Liza on her Heart Warriors’ campaign is Paula Thompson, 50, who lost her dad John Thompson in March (2024) after he collapsed whilst on the way to a shop on Villette Road.

Paula said: “My dad collapsed on the street and passed away. He died on the Tuesday and was actually due to go into hospital on the Friday for tests on his heart.

“If a defibrillator had been available on the street then he could of had a chance of surviving.”

The third member of the campaign team is Gemma Appleby, 43, who lost her mam Karen Smart in July (2024) at the age of 62.

Gemma, from Sunderland, said: “My mam had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular heartbeat, and she passed away in her house.

“If a defibrillator had been available then she may have survived. It’s important to raise awareness of heart disease and the need for these life-saving devices.”

17 people were involved in the team which took on the Teesside Three Peaks challenge. | Liza Hills

The Heart Warriors’ campaign has already seen the trio raise “around £7,000” after setting up a JustGiving page and taking part in a bag pack at the B&M store at Pallion Retail Park.

On September 22 Liza, Paula and Gemma were joined by friends and family as they took on the Teesside three peaks challenge of Roseberry Topping, Highcliff Nab and Captain Cook’s Monument.

Liza Hills with her children on the Teesside Three Peaks challenge. | Liza Hills

On Friday November 1 The Lakeside Sports and Social Club is hosting a Heart Warriors fundraising night in memory of Betty, John and Karen and to try and hit their £10,000 target to purchase the defibrillators and casing.

The night will involve a disco, bingo and entertainment by local artist Louis Simpson, provided free of charge.

The cost of the event is being covered by Thompson Waste Management and a whole host of other local companies, including Gentoo, have donated prizes which are going to be raffled off.

Paula said: “Luxury Stays have donated a week long stay at a lodge at Haggerston Castle, there are spa packages at Seaham Hall, and Windows and Walls Interiors have put up a £500 spend on soft furnishings.

“There are over 80 prizes up for grabs.”

Liza added: “Me and my mam would sometimes go for afternoon tea at the Raddison Blu Hotel in Durham.

“When I spoke to the manager he straight away offered the prize of an afternoon tea with bubbles.”

The trio hope to eventually install defibrillators where they are most needed across the whole of the city, but have initially targeted areas close to where their parents lived; Villette Road, Doxford Park and the Lakeside Village.

Liza said Gentoo have already agreed to install a defibrillator at their Lakeside Village apartments and will also act as guardians for the device.

Louise Bassett, Chief Executive Officer at Gentoo, said: “After hearing Liza’s moving story, we really wanted to get involved and support with the project to install a defibrillator at Lakeside Village.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Gentoo, and we’re delighted that Liza contacted us so we could support the installation of the life saving equipment for residents in the Lakeside community.

“We are now looking into how we move forward from this great project by working with our partners to provide more defibrillators in our communities that are available for our customers and residents in the area.”

Local heart charity the Red Sky Foundation have already committed to donating one defibrillator to the Heart Warriors’ campaign, whilst Wood n Wax furniture manufacturers sponsored the t-shirts worn on the walk and also made a “sizeable donation”.

When the defibrillators are installed they will be accompanied by a plaque and photograph of Betty, Karen and John as well as information promoting the work of the Red Sky Foundation and local cancer charity Amber’s Legacy.

Liza said: “This campaign has helped me to channel my energy into something positive. I wanted to do something for my mam.

“We want to keep the legacies of our parents going to hopefully save lives and prevent more heartbreak.”

Tickets for the fundraising night can be purchased from the Lakeside Sports and Social Club or by contacting Paula on 07415556900. You can also contact Paula to donate any raffle prizes to help the cause.

You can also donate via the Heart Warriors’ JustGiving page.