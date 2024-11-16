The Shares fire which shut Sunderland town centre in 1969

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland was brought to a standstill by a fire which swept through a town centre store 55 years ago this week.

Adrian Share (Interiors) Ltd, the furniture store in town, went up in flames and at one stage, it threatened all other properties on the block.

Traffic backed up to the edge of town

Traffic jams soon built up when the blaze at Shares on November 14, 1969 closed traffic routes.

Spotlights illuminate the sky as firefighters tackle the blaze. | se

Cars and buses were backed up all the way to the edge of town.

Bridge Street was closed while firemen dealt with the fire which gutted the Shares store and severely damaged three other shops.

Still hard at work when daylight arrived the next morning. | se

Fire engines called in from other towns

By midnight, crowds had gathered outside St Mary’s RC Church to get a closer look.

Damage to the furniture store alone was estimated at around £100,000.

The crowds outside St Mary's RC Church as the fire rages. | se

Fire experts later believed that the cost of the blaze in total was closer to £250,000.

The incident was so large scale that fire engines from neighbouring areas raced into Sunderland to give help.

A night of destruction

They were still dealing with the aftermath when the people of Sunderland woke the next day.

Staff from Shares spent the night trying to remove as much stock as they could from the building.

Tell us if you remember the night when Bridge Street was alight. Email [email protected]