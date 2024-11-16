The Shares fire which shut Sunderland town centre in 1969
Adrian Share (Interiors) Ltd, the furniture store in town, went up in flames and at one stage, it threatened all other properties on the block.
Traffic backed up to the edge of town
Traffic jams soon built up when the blaze at Shares on November 14, 1969 closed traffic routes.
Cars and buses were backed up all the way to the edge of town.
Bridge Street was closed while firemen dealt with the fire which gutted the Shares store and severely damaged three other shops.
Fire engines called in from other towns
By midnight, crowds had gathered outside St Mary’s RC Church to get a closer look.
Damage to the furniture store alone was estimated at around £100,000.
Fire experts later believed that the cost of the blaze in total was closer to £250,000.
The incident was so large scale that fire engines from neighbouring areas raced into Sunderland to give help.
A night of destruction
They were still dealing with the aftermath when the people of Sunderland woke the next day.
Staff from Shares spent the night trying to remove as much stock as they could from the building.
