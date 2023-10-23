Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Santa's in town.

Or at least he was in Sunderland in the 1970s and 1980s when the annual Father Christmas parade brought out the crowds.

October was always the time when the traditional parades were held to Joplings or Binns.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars on the streets of Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars such as Tom Baker from Dr Who, and Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies from It Aint Half Hot Mum did the honours.

Read More Bradley Lowery Christmas angel proves a huge success in memory of brave boy

First is the Joplings parade from 1977 when Tom Baker got an open-top ride through the streets of Sunderland.

He went past Binns, Cantors, and Sunderland station on his way to Joplings to officially open its Christmas season.

It was a wet and cold day but Tom had a smile and a wave for everyone.

It Ain't Half a special memory

Just as welcome were Windsor and Melvyn in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were on parade and look at the crowds who turned out to see them outsides Books Fashions and Williams and Glyns Bank.