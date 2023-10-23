Santa in Sunderland, the great Joplings October tradition of the 1970s and 1980s
The centre of Sunderland would be bustling with people
Santa's in town.
Or at least he was in Sunderland in the 1970s and 1980s when the annual Father Christmas parade brought out the crowds.
Stars on the streets of Sunderland
Stars such as Tom Baker from Dr Who, and Melvyn Hayes and Windsor Davies from It Aint Half Hot Mum did the honours.
First is the Joplings parade from 1977 when Tom Baker got an open-top ride through the streets of Sunderland.
He went past Binns, Cantors, and Sunderland station on his way to Joplings to officially open its Christmas season.
It was a wet and cold day but Tom had a smile and a wave for everyone.
It Ain't Half a special memory
Just as welcome were Windsor and Melvyn in 1982.
They were on parade and look at the crowds who turned out to see them outsides Books Fashions and Williams and Glyns Bank.
