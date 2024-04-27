Radio Ryhope, the Sunderland 'station' which operated out of a shed
‘I would rather listen to him than the wireless’
Amateur DJ Alan Scollan, 15, was a hit with his broadcasts from a backyard shed.
His mother Olive Scollan said: “He’s got a good little selection. Sometimes I would rather listen to him than the wireless. “He puts on special records for his dad and the little ones who gather in the house with his younger sister.”
Professional football was their goal
Three Ryhope schoolboys were knocking on the door of a career in professional football.
Keith Swansbury was training with Sunderland AFC and his school coach, physical education master Bob Grieg, thinks he may be offered a schoolboy contract.
Goalkeeper Gordon Mason was training with Sunderland’s arch rivals Newcastle United.
And Mark Pearson impressed talent scouts from first division club Ipswich who invited him for trials.
Aching feet - but a huge boost for the church fund
Five hundred people took part in a two-mile run to raise money for the Ryhope St Paul’s Church building fund.
Ryhope CA organised the event in which S. McIlroy was first home in 12 minutes 15 seconds, followed by Philip Hudson and Warren Mulvaney. Pictured are three of the younger runners and they are Judith Barkes, 10, Dawn Llewellyn, 9, and ten-year-old Julie Patton.
Ryhope School, in Stockton Road, was the first team home and Miss Davison won the prize for over 60s.
Rugby players at Ryhope School won the under-19 seven-a-side competition, the Ashbrooke Trophy, under-16 championship, Belford House Trophy and the under-14 championship.
