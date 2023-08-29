Musician Tony Bowler and fused glass artist Ken Maynard are to take up their new year-long roles at St Paul’s Church in Ryhope from September 1.

This is the second year the creative opportunities have been advertised at the beautiful 19th century Anglican church on Ryhope Street North.

Applications were confined to the SR2 postcode area. However, there was no restriction on age, educational background or chosen media.

From left : creative producer Linzi Saunders, musician Tony Bowler and Rev David Chadwick.

The vicar at St Paul’s, Rev David Chadwick, was very impressed by the calibre of this year’s candidates and the strength of their ideas. Linzi Saunders, who was one of last year’s artists, has agreed to become creative producer for the project to support Tony and Ken’s work.

Linzi said: “I am really looking forward to seeing how they are going to respond to the church, the village setting and its rich heritage.”

Musician and music teacher Tony is very aware of the impact of music on community mental health and wellbeing. He therefore plans to establish a choir and persuade more people to become involved with music and singing.

Tony said: “Now I am retired I have time to spend doing this project. I would like to explore the themes of World War I, village history and its mining past; but also to look to the future.”

Fused glass artist Ken Maynard.

Ken, who has lived in Ryhope all his life, has previously volunteered for the Ryhope Engines Museum and been a Scout leader in the village. Now he wants to pass on his love of glass to other local people.

He said: “I would like to give talks about the history of glass and do fused glass workshops. If the funding is available, I also want to make a larger glass panel for display in the church.”

Rev Chadwick added: “St. Paul’s is one of the oldest buildings in the village.