Sunderland on film, with a rare 50-year-old cine clip of Ryhope Engines Museum

It shows the Ryhope Engines Museum as it looked in 1973 – just 6 years after the pumping station stopped operating.

The one minute footage shows a sunny winter’s day at the museum.

We have got the North East Film Archive to thank for sharing the film.

Stills from the 70s cine clip of Ryhope Engines Museum. Photo: North East Film Archive.

See how many cars you recognise

Just look at the early 1970s cars on show and the fashions of the day as people walk around the grounds.

The amateur cine clip was originally made by Stephen Fairbrother and is now in the NEFA archives, along with thousands more pieces of North East history.

A stroll on the manicured lawns. Photo: North East Film Archive.

The film shows a woman walking her dog beside a pond and later she passes the main building.

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material.

Seaburn fairground on film

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Cars parked outside the main building. Photo: North East Film Archive.

NEFA officials have previously shared footage of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

The archive operates over two regional sites: The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, based in Middlesbrough.

Share your own cine clips

Find out more about its work and collections by visiting www.yfanefa.com

A great day for a walk. Photo: North East Film Archive.

If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you, whatever the subject may be.