Unsafe steps onto a Sunderland beach have been closed after collapses due to erosion.

Sunderland City Council has closed off the steps onto the beach at Ryhope, with barriers put in place to prevent access from the road from today, August 9.

Council officers say the steps - which were rebuilt in 2011 and repaired in 2018 - have become increasingly unsafe because of coastal erosion.

They say a programme of works for their replacement is being prepared.

In the last five years, it is estimated the cliff edge on the south side of the steps has eroded by around five metres (16ft) and this erosion rate of the limestone cliffs (soft rock) has undermined the concrete and is weakening the structure of the steps, according to the council.

Ryhope beach steps. Picture issued by Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston said: "We do very much recognise that Ryhope beach is an important community asset and we’re working to ensure that this access point is restored as quickly as possible.

"As a city council we inspect, monitor and take on feedback about all of our infrastructure, so that’s all of our paths and highways, and we have become increasingly concerned about the steps at Ryhope beach.

"An inspection at the beginning of this month showed that erosion of the limestone cliffs at Ryhope has undermined the structure of the steps and as the cliffs move back more of the sea gets to the steps and further erodes the concrete.

"These tidal and wave actions are making the steps increasingly unsafe as the concrete is eroded, undermined and the structure becomes weaker and weaker.

"As we look ahead to the autumn and winter tides we can expect more erosion and the steps becoming more and more dangerous.