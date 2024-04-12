11 Sunderland women's rugby pictures as sport urges people to give it a try

Counting down to the World Cup with a look at women’s rugby

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:09 BST

Try this out. It’s a look at women’s rugby in the Sunderland area with 11 retro scenes.

Scenes from Ashbrooke, Southmoor, Houghton and Hylton Red House are included at an important time for the women’s game.

The Women’s World Cup is on the way to Sunderland with the first game at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2025.

In the meantime, a programme called Impact 25 is on the way to encourage the growth of the sport.

See if these Echo archive scenes give you inspiration.

1. Kicking off the memories

The Hylton Red House girls rugby team which took part in the Tyne and Wear Youth Games in June 2000.

2. On the ball in 2000

Southmoor School's first female rugby team scrummed down for this photo in February 2005.

3. Scrum down at Southmoor

The Sunderland Women's Rugby team lined up for this sunny photoshoot in October 2011.

4. Happy times at Ashbrooke

