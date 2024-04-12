11 Sunderland women's rugby pictures as sport urges people to give it a try

Try this out. It’s a look at women’s rugby in the Sunderland area with 11 retro scenes.
Scenes from Ashbrooke, Southmoor, Houghton and Hylton Red House are included at an important time for the women’s game.
The Women’s World Cup is on the way to Sunderland with the first game at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2025.
In the meantime, a programme called Impact 25 is on the way to encourage the growth of the sport.
See if these Echo archive scenes give you inspiration.
