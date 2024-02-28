Girls encouraged to give rugby a try at free sessions in Sunderland

Picture submitted by Jess Laidler.

Girls are being encouraged to give rugby a try as Sunderland prepares to host a historic World Cup match.

The Stadium of Light has been announced as the host venue for the first match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Now players of the future are being invited along to free sessions aimed at helping grow the game.

A new, free girls' rugby session for those aged 11+ has launched in the city, taking place on Monday nights from 7pm to 8pm at Sunderland RFC, which is based at Ashbrooke Sports Club.

The sessions are non-contact and held on artificial grass.

Jess Laidler, a 'growth activator' for the sport in the North East, said it was a great chance to make friends and get active.

"My work is aligned to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, supporting the growth of the Women and Girls game in clubs, schools, community spaces," she said.

"I am working closely with Sunderland Active and Sunderland City Council to grow the women and girls game and make rugby clubs a community friendly space for those in the Sunderland area.

"The focus is Sunderland due to the amazing news that the Stadium of Light is hosting the opening game."

She added: "We had our first session on Monday with three girls attending and five volunteers supporting the new offer.

"The emphasis of these sessions are to make friends and have fun while being active.

"We celebrating people's strengths and differences, with all shapes, sizes and abilities welcomed.