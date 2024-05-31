11 spectacular memories of the Royal Artillery on parade in Sunderland

Fifty years have passed since a very special honour was granted to an Army regiment in Sunderland.
The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery was given the Freedom of Sunderland in 1974 and the special bond is still as strong.
That was never more illustrated then 10 years ago when the 40th anniversary of the Freedom honour was celebrated with a parade.
Here are 11 Echo archive photos from a special day in Mowbray Park and on Burdon Road in 2014.
