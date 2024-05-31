11 spectacular memories of the Royal Artillery on parade in Sunderland

Fifty years have passed since a very special honour was granted to an Army regiment in Sunderland.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery was given the Freedom of Sunderland in 1974 and the special bond is still as strong.

That was never more illustrated then 10 years ago when the 40th anniversary of the Freedom honour was celebrated with a parade.

Here are 11 Echo archive photos from a special day in Mowbray Park and on Burdon Road in 2014.

1 . Pictures from the parade 11 photos to take you back to Burdon Road in 2014.

2 . A day for all ages Plenty of flag waving from these enthusiastic young spectators.

3 . Ten years ago The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery marked its 40th anniversary of Freedom of Sunderland with a parade from the Civic Centre to Burdon Road War Memorial.

4 . Showing their appreciation The crowds applaud as the parade passes them on a sunny day in 2014.