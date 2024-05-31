11 spectacular memories of the Royal Artillery on parade in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st May 2024, 14:32 BST

50 years since the regiment was given the Freedom of Sunderland

Fifty years have passed since a very special honour was granted to an Army regiment in Sunderland.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery was given the Freedom of Sunderland in 1974 and the special bond is still as strong.

That was never more illustrated then 10 years ago when the 40th anniversary of the Freedom honour was celebrated with a parade.

Here are 11 Echo archive photos from a special day in Mowbray Park and on Burdon Road in 2014.

11 photos to take you back to Burdon Road in 2014.

1. Pictures from the parade

11 photos to take you back to Burdon Road in 2014.

Photo Sales
Plenty of flag waving from these enthusiastic young spectators.

2. A day for all ages

Plenty of flag waving from these enthusiastic young spectators.

Photo Sales
The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery marked its 40th anniversary of Freedom of Sunderland with a parade from the Civic Centre to Burdon Road War Memorial.

3. Ten years ago

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery marked its 40th anniversary of Freedom of Sunderland with a parade from the Civic Centre to Burdon Road War Memorial.

Photo Sales
The crowds applaud as the parade passes them on a sunny day in 2014.

4. Showing their appreciation

The crowds applaud as the parade passes them on a sunny day in 2014.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaSunderlandMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.