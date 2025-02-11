'She's one of our own' - the horse which was a massive Sunderland fan
This might well have been the biggest animal fan of SAFC that the Black Cats have ever had - unless you know different.
One of Sunderland’s keenest supporters was Rosey the carthorse who was Sunderland daft in the 1970s.
Saved from the slaughter house
She was saved from the slaughter house and became a Sunderland fan like her owner, Susan Jolly, of South Hylton.
She even drew cheers when she toured the streets after the 1973 FA Cup Final.
Her enthusiasm knew no bounds. Every home match, you would see Rosey, a Welsh cob, wearing Sunderland’s colours of a red and white hat, scarf and rosette.
Rosey also tuned in to the game on a transistor radio which Susan left in her stable while she went to Roker Park.
'She kicks her heels when the match comes on'
“She loves getting dressed up and listening to the pop music, but she really kicks her heels when the match comes on, ” said Susan at the time.
When Sunderland played Millwall that year, Susan left a transistor in the field next to her home on Hylton Bank.
“Sunderland won 4-0 so I’ll be leaving two radios, ” she said.
Dressing Rosey up all began on FA Cup Final day in 1973. Susan took her through the streets of South Hylton sporting the team’s colours and since then she has worn them for every home match.
Her life was almost ended
Rosey’s life almost ended in 1973 when she was to have been sent to the slaughter house.
Susan, who has ridden her since she was nine, said: “I just couldn’t let that happen. We have been friends too long.”
