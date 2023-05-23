Rocking good gigs we’ve seen at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light

It's music season at the Stadium of Light and boy are there some treats in store.

As well as Beyonce, Pink is on the way and that means another great Summer of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All music tastes covered

These fans couldn't wait to get to the venue for the 2009 visit of Take That to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a line-up there has been and it covers almost every music taste, from Springsteen to the Spice Girls.

We are relighting your memories with a look back at Take That in 2009 and Oasis in the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pink power at the SoL

You queued extra early to get tickets for Pink in 2010.

The weather wasn't kind for these Bruce Springsteen fans in 2012 but they still had a great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watching North East Live in 2013.

In 2013, you were spoilt for choice with Rihanna, Bon Jovi and North East Live.

Fans having a great time at the Bon Jovi gig 10 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queuing from the early hours

You were singing in the rain for One Direction in 2014, and queued extra early to see Foo Fighters.

Getting their tickets for the Rihanna gig in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you feel the love for Elton

Last year it was Elton John and Ed Sheeran and we cant wait to make more musical memories.