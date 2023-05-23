News you can trust since 1873
Rocking good gigs we’ve seen at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light

When the SoL rocked to Elton, Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran and Take That

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

It's music season at the Stadium of Light and boy are there some treats in store.

As well as Beyonce, Pink is on the way and that means another great Summer of entertainment.

All music tastes covered

But why not get in the spirit of it all with a look back at the gigs you've loved in the past.

These fans couldn't wait to get to the venue for the 2009 visit of Take That to Sunderland.These fans couldn't wait to get to the venue for the 2009 visit of Take That to Sunderland.
These fans couldn't wait to get to the venue for the 2009 visit of Take That to Sunderland.
What a line-up there has been and it covers almost every music taste, from Springsteen to the Spice Girls.

We are relighting your memories with a look back at Take That in 2009 and Oasis in the same year.

Pink power at the SoL

You queued extra early to get tickets for Pink in 2010.

The weather wasn't kind for these Bruce Springsteen fans in 2012 but they still had a great time.

Watching North East Live in 2013.Watching North East Live in 2013.
Watching North East Live in 2013.

In 2013, you were spoilt for choice with Rihanna, Bon Jovi and North East Live.

Fans having a great time at the Bon Jovi gig 10 years ago.Fans having a great time at the Bon Jovi gig 10 years ago.
Fans having a great time at the Bon Jovi gig 10 years ago.
Queuing from the early hours

You were singing in the rain for One Direction in 2014, and queued extra early to see Foo Fighters.

Getting their tickets for the Rihanna gig in 2013.Getting their tickets for the Rihanna gig in 2013.
Getting their tickets for the Rihanna gig in 2013.
Remember when you queued for Beyonce tickets in 2016 and how about 2019 when you spiced up your life by watching the Spice Girls.

Can you feel the love for Elton

Last year it was Elton John and Ed Sheeran and we cant wait to make more musical memories.

In the meantime, tell us about the SoL gig you loved the most by emailing [email protected]

