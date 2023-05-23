Rocking good gigs we’ve seen at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light
When the SoL rocked to Elton, Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran and Take That
It's music season at the Stadium of Light and boy are there some treats in store.
As well as Beyonce, Pink is on the way and that means another great Summer of entertainment.
All music tastes covered
What a line-up there has been and it covers almost every music taste, from Springsteen to the Spice Girls.
We are relighting your memories with a look back at Take That in 2009 and Oasis in the same year.
Pink power at the SoL
You queued extra early to get tickets for Pink in 2010.
The weather wasn't kind for these Bruce Springsteen fans in 2012 but they still had a great time.
In 2013, you were spoilt for choice with Rihanna, Bon Jovi and North East Live.
Queuing from the early hours
You were singing in the rain for One Direction in 2014, and queued extra early to see Foo Fighters.
Remember when you queued for Beyonce tickets in 2016 and how about 2019 when you spiced up your life by watching the Spice Girls.
Can you feel the love for Elton
Last year it was Elton John and Ed Sheeran and we cant wait to make more musical memories.
In the meantime, tell us about the SoL gig you loved the most by emailing [email protected]