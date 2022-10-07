News you can trust since 1873
From Foo Fighters to Beyoncé - a look back at Stadium of Light gigs through the years

This week it’s been announced that Pink will perform at the Stadium of Light next summer.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:39 pm

The star, who was the first female to ever headline the stadium back in 2010, will take to the stage again for two nights as on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The stadium often hosts more than one act each summer, so we may be getting another announcement soon. In the meantime, here’s a look back at some of the household names who’ve performed at the home of the Black Cats over the years.

1. Spice Girls, 2019

The Spice Girls were the last act to take to the stage at the Stadium of Light in 2019. Five may have become four for the Spice World tour, with Victoria Beckham choosing not to take part, but there was still plenty of Girl Power as they took fans on a trip down memory lane.

2. Pink, 2010

Pink was the first woman to perform when she brought her pop anthems and acrobatic staging to the Stadium of Light in 2010. Pictured here are some excited fans outside the stadium.

3. Rihanna, 2013

Rihanna performed to one of the largest crowds ever at the Stadium of Light when she sang in front of 57,500 as part of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

4. Foo Fighters, 2015

Front man Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters performed at the Stadium of Light in 2015 and proved one of the most popular concerts of the decade.

