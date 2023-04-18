News you can trust since 1873
Beyonce fans waited patiently to get their hands on tickets in 2016. Will you be going to her Sunderland concert this year?Beyonce fans waited patiently to get their hands on tickets in 2016. Will you be going to her Sunderland concert this year?
Beyonce fans waited patiently to get their hands on tickets in 2016. Will you be going to her Sunderland concert this year?

Nine pictures of fans queuing for Beyonce tickets in 2016 as countdown begins to Queen Bee's return to the Stadium of Light

Who’s ready for a return of one of the biggest names in music to Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

Can you believe, it’s only a month or so until Beyonce returns to Wearside for the first time in seven years.

To get you in the spirit for another great gig, here are nine scenes of fans queuing for tickets for her last Stadium of Light appearance.

And blimey, was it cold in those queues! Still, it was all worth it in the end.

Were you there and what do you remember of a great event? Re-live it all through these photos.

Lisa Parker made sure she got a spot right at the front of the queue for tickets.

1. First in the queue

Lisa Parker made sure she got a spot right at the front of the queue for tickets. Photo: Tim Richardson

Stormie Whitfield, Ellie Wardle, Chloe Mackel and Adele Duncan were delighted to get their tickets.

2. Delighted in 2016

Stormie Whitfield, Ellie Wardle, Chloe Mackel and Adele Duncan were delighted to get their tickets. Photo: Tim Richardson

All wrapped up against the Wearside chills in 2016.

3. Retro and wrapped up

All wrapped up against the Wearside chills in 2016. Photo: se

Yvonne Balmer and Maggie Kirkpatrick with their tickets for the 2016 Beyonce concert.

4. Smiles all round

Yvonne Balmer and Maggie Kirkpatrick with their tickets for the 2016 Beyonce concert. Photo: Tim Richardson

