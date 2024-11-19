Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business boss has shared her inspiring story from overcoming cerebral palsy challenges to becoming a disability advocate.

Award-winning Tara Mackings has re-lived her childhood in episode 4 of the Wearside Echoes podcast which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Tara Mackings who spoke to the Sunderland Echo to share her story for the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

A love for Take That

Tara, 41, told us all about her love for Take That and how her bedroom was once filled with posters of the boy band.

She reveals how her life went from constant challenges as she grew up with cerebral palsy, to becoming a champion for North East people with a disability.

Tara Mackings BEM | sn

Not long to wait for the next episode

Days out on Seaburn beach, nights out at local nightclubs and much more are covered in the podcast which examines the childhoods of people from all sections of Wearside life.

But you will have to wait until Tuesday, November 26, to listen to the interview in full.

In the meantime, though, you can enjoy the first three episodes which were;

Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | se

Memories of the Mecca

Dave is loved by tens of thousands of fans for his numbers about old Sunderland nightclubs such as The Mecca, his fond memories of the days of coal and growing up in Pallion and Deptford.

Glenda Young speaking to the Sunderland Echo for episode 2 of our new podcast. | se

It tells of her love for Coronation Street, writing books for the soap, but also how she had a desire to create characters of her own.

Thrilling links to the theatre

Southwick-born Bill Barron, who grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.

Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron. | se

All three episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

