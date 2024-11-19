Coming soon on podcast: The Wearside business boss with a love for Take That
Award-winning Tara Mackings has re-lived her childhood in episode 4 of the Wearside Echoes podcast which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
A love for Take That
Tara, 41, told us all about her love for Take That and how her bedroom was once filled with posters of the boy band.
She reveals how her life went from constant challenges as she grew up with cerebral palsy, to becoming a champion for North East people with a disability.
Tara was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Tyne and Wear, earlier this year.
Days out on Seaburn beach, nights out at local nightclubs and much more are covered in the podcast which examines the childhoods of people from all sections of Wearside life.
But you will have to wait until Tuesday, November 26, to listen to the interview in full.
In the meantime, though, you can enjoy the first three episodes which were;
Dave is loved by tens of thousands of fans for his numbers about old Sunderland nightclubs such as The Mecca, his fond memories of the days of coal and growing up in Pallion and Deptford.
Glenda Young, the best-selling author from Ryhope who had a childhood to cherish - filled with a passion for writing in little notebooks.
It tells of her love for Coronation Street, writing books for the soap, but also how she had a desire to create characters of her own.
Thrilling links to the theatre
Southwick-born Bill Barron, who grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.
His dad was first trumpeter in the Empire theatre orchestra, his mum worked in the theatre’s buffet bar and his grandad Benny was the star of a variety show in an act which also featured Stan Laurel on the bill.
All three episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.
