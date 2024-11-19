Coming soon on podcast: The Wearside business boss with a love for Take That

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A business boss has shared her inspiring story from overcoming cerebral palsy challenges to becoming a disability advocate.

Award-winning Tara Mackings has re-lived her childhood in episode 4 of the Wearside Echoes podcast which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Tara Mackings who spoke to the Sunderland Echo to share her story for the Wearside Echoes podcast.Tara Mackings who spoke to the Sunderland Echo to share her story for the Wearside Echoes podcast.
Tara Mackings who spoke to the Sunderland Echo to share her story for the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

A love for Take That

Tara, 41, told us all about her love for Take That and how her bedroom was once filled with posters of the boy band.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She reveals how her life went from constant challenges as she grew up with cerebral palsy, to becoming a champion for North East people with a disability.

Tara was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Tyne and Wear, earlier this year.

Tara Mackings BEMTara Mackings BEM
Tara Mackings BEM | sn

Not long to wait for the next episode

Days out on Seaburn beach, nights out at local nightclubs and much more are covered in the podcast which examines the childhoods of people from all sections of Wearside life.

But you will have to wait until Tuesday, November 26, to listen to the interview in full.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, though, you can enjoy the first three episodes which were;

Our chat with Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray whose songs are all about Sunderland’s past.

Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | se

Memories of the Mecca

Dave is loved by tens of thousands of fans for his numbers about old Sunderland nightclubs such as The Mecca, his fond memories of the days of coal and growing up in Pallion and Deptford.

Glenda Young, the best-selling author from Ryhope who had a childhood to cherish - filled with a passion for writing in little notebooks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Glenda Young speaking to the Sunderland Echo for episode 2 of our new podcast.Glenda Young speaking to the Sunderland Echo for episode 2 of our new podcast.
Glenda Young speaking to the Sunderland Echo for episode 2 of our new podcast. | se

It tells of her love for Coronation Street, writing books for the soap, but also how she had a desire to create characters of her own.

Thrilling links to the theatre

Southwick-born Bill Barron, who grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.

Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron.Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron.
Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron. | se

His dad was first trumpeter in the Empire theatre orchestra, his mum worked in the theatre’s buffet bar and his grandad Benny was the star of a variety show in an act which also featured Stan Laurel on the bill.

All three episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So many ways to get your nostalgia

There are plenty of ways in which lovers of nostalgia can catch up on memories.

Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

Members of the Facebook page can sign up to a monthly newsletter which brings them all the best highlights of our nostalgia coverage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now they can enjoy our new podcast series, available here.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.
Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors has locations in Millfield, South Hylton, Southwick and Downhill.

Its caring staff are committed to guiding families through the planning process with dignity, respect, trust and compassion.

Related topics:WearsideSunderlandTake ThatNostalgiaCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice