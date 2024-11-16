Sunderland's lost Palmers Arcade, pictured in its last ever Christmas season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here is Palmer’s Arcade in November 1970. It would turn out to be the final season that bargain hunters could browse for gifts.
It served people well for nearly a century
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “With the prospect that the remaining shops will have to close to make room for a Post Office extension, this could be the last chance for Wearsiders to do their Christmas shopping in the pedestrians precinct which has served them so well for nearly a century.”
Lermans was one of the highlights
A closer look shows that Lermans, The Scottish Knitting Company and Books all had shops there.
Echo followers remembered recently that the arcade had a leaky roof but it was still worth a visit.
Willie Watson’s shop was great for all your sporting needs.
Share your own Christmas shopping memories
One reader remembered "walking through and the smell of the leather" while another got his first bike from Palmers "as a reward for passing my 11+".
Tell us if you used the arcade for Christmas shopping. Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.