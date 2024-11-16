Sunderland's lost Palmers Arcade, pictured in its last ever Christmas season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A highlight of the Sunderland shopping scene was facing its last Christmas in the late 1970s.

Here is Palmer’s Arcade in November 1970. It would turn out to be the final season that bargain hunters could browse for gifts.

Here's Palmers, the Scottish Knitting Company, Books and more. It's another memory from November 1970. | se

It served people well for nearly a century

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “With the prospect that the remaining shops will have to close to make room for a Post Office extension, this could be the last chance for Wearsiders to do their Christmas shopping in the pedestrians precinct which has served them so well for nearly a century.”

Palmers Arcade in 1970 - one of the last years that people could shop in the precinct before it was gone forever. The Christmas number 1 that year was Dave Edmunds and I Hear You Knocking. | se

Lermans was one of the highlights

A closer look shows that Lermans, The Scottish Knitting Company and Books all had shops there.

Echo followers remembered recently that the arcade had a leaky roof but it was still worth a visit.

Willie Watson’s shop was great for all your sporting needs.

A November 1970 view of Palmers Arcade including Lermans.

Share your own Christmas shopping memories

One reader remembered "walking through and the smell of the leather" while another got his first bike from Palmers "as a reward for passing my 11+".

