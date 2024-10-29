A brand new Nissan car was about to come off the production line in Sunderland - but no-one expected the incredible demand for the jobs on offer.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1991, Nissan advertised 1,000 vacancies at its Wearside plant.

Delighted with the massive response

Within days, the number of applications for the post had reached 24,000 and most of those were people from the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nissan Micra which became the Car of the Year in 1992. | se

A company spokesman said almost 99 per cent of the applications were from the region and the task of selecting the staff was under way. He said: “Clearly the company is delighted with the response to date.”

Read More Nissan in Sunderland: How the news broke 40 years ago

New Nissan car planned for 1992

The 1,000 manufacturing employees were needed for the introduction of the new Micra-replacement car to be built at the plant in 1992.

Workers pictured at Nissan in 1991 - the year when 1,000 job vacancies attracted 24,000 applications. | se

When the recruitment drive was over, the workforce would have risen from 3,000 to 4,000.

The first of the recruits was expected to be at the factory within a month of the jobs being posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist workers were needed

Our retro story on the demand for jobs at Nissan in 1991. | se

The spokesman added: “It is a long-term process and everyone who applies gets a card telling them not to worry if they don’t hear from us for a while.

“Naturally, it takes some time to arrange aptitude testing and interviews.”

Nissan also placed national advertisements for about 150 specialist workers needed as part of the 1,000 intake.

Share your memories of life in Sunderland in the early 1990s by emailing [email protected]