12 day cruises filled with sightseeing, games, sea sickness and discos

It’s 50 years since a golden era for Sunderland schoolchildren began to disappear.

SS Nevasa, the former troop carrier which was converted to become a cruise ship, was taken out of service by 1974.

Parents wave their children off on another Nevasa adventure.

Thousands of miles of cruising

She had completed almost 200 voyages and sailed 745,000 miles.

These pupils pictured leaving the Wear in June 1974 would have been among the last to have sailed on her before she was scrapped because of rising fuel costs.

Four Red House students (left to right) Denise Harding, Dawn Livingstone, Gail Reay and Elaine Little wait to start their adventure on Nevasa.

One thousand children took part in this voyage which lasted for 12 days and included pupils from Red House School.

The sights of Casablanca and Copenhagen

It was a chance for Wearside children to go to places such as Casablanca, Copenhagen and Tangier. Others went to Corunna, Oran, Gibraltar and Lisbon.

Some of the 1,000 children from Sunderland schools who sailed from the River Wear on a 12 day educational cruise in June 1974.

Memories of Nevasa often bring back mixed emotions for Wearside people. Some remembered being severely sea sick and hating the smell which came from the dining room.

Others loved the experience of going abroad for the first time.

A 1974 photo to show the scale of the Nevasa which took thousands of Sunderland children on their first ever foreign trips.

Once a troop ship

But Nevasa had a very different role when she was first built. Her service began in 1956 when she was built to carry troops.

She did the job for six years until the ending of National Service and the growing demand for troops to be moved by air instead.

After her troop ship days, Nevasa underwent a conversion and had dormitories fitted, each containing bunk beds.

There were games held between children from different dorms including hockey and fancy dress.

Pupils make sure their cases are in place to be taken on board Nevasa.

Each dorm had a person who was nominated as a monitor. And each voyage gave children a chance to sightsee in foreign countries.

Tell us more

Nevasa left the UK for the last time in 1974 to be scrapped and the job of taking children on school ships was continued briefly by the SS Uganda.

But we’re sure many of you will remember Nevasa and her dorms, cinema, discos, food, and friendships.