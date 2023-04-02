News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Nevasa: A film tribute to the ship which took thousands of you on your first foreign adventure

Look at the dozens of excited Sunderland students as they got ready to go on an adventure – on a school ship.

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

Some would have sailed to Tenerife, Casablanca, Madeira and Lisbon during their exciting time on the Nevasa.

Your floating home while you went on a big adventure

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Others went to Stockholm, Leningrad and Copenhagen.

What a journey that must have been. Enjoy our tribute to the Nevasa.
What a journey that must have been. Enjoy our tribute to the Nevasa.
What a journey that must have been. Enjoy our tribute to the Nevasa.
Most Popular
Read More
Nine pictures from the last day at the Newcastle Road bowling alley in Sunderlan...

Can you remember what it was like on board the ship? What about the activities you did and the meals you ate?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Which places did you visit? Did you love it or hate it and did you capture any of it on cine film? We have so many questions!

On camera as you waited at the dockside

More than 1,000 children from Sunderland schools sailed from the River Wear on a 12 day educational cruise aboard the liner Nevasa in 1974.
More than 1,000 children from Sunderland schools sailed from the River Wear on a 12 day educational cruise aboard the liner Nevasa in 1974.
More than 1,000 children from Sunderland schools sailed from the River Wear on a 12 day educational cruise aboard the liner Nevasa in 1974.

In the meantime, we have our own Sunderland Echo archive photos – and a retro cine tribute – of students getting off their buses, waiting by the dockside, boarding the ship and parents waving goodbye as they set off on their journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get in touch with more of your memories. Email [email protected]

Join us for more trips down Sunderland's memory lane with our free nostalgia newsletter, Wearside Echoes. Visit our newsletter page here to sign up for our free emails and enjoy more pictures and stories from our city's past.

Getting ready to board the ship in 1974.
Getting ready to board the ship in 1974.
Getting ready to board the ship in 1974.
Families watch at the dockside as the Nevasa sets off on another adventure.
Families watch at the dockside as the Nevasa sets off on another adventure.
Families watch at the dockside as the Nevasa sets off on another adventure.
SunderlandSunderland Echo