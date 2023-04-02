Nevasa: A film tribute to the ship which took thousands of you on your first foreign adventure

Some would have sailed to Tenerife, Casablanca, Madeira and Lisbon during their exciting time on the Nevasa.

Your floating home while you went on a big adventure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others went to Stockholm, Leningrad and Copenhagen.

What a journey that must have been. Enjoy our tribute to the Nevasa.

Can you remember what it was like on board the ship? What about the activities you did and the meals you ate?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which places did you visit? Did you love it or hate it and did you capture any of it on cine film? We have so many questions!

On camera as you waited at the dockside

More than 1,000 children from Sunderland schools sailed from the River Wear on a 12 day educational cruise aboard the liner Nevasa in 1974.

In the meantime, we have our own Sunderland Echo archive photos – and a retro cine tribute – of students getting off their buses, waiting by the dockside, boarding the ship and parents waving goodbye as they set off on their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get in touch with more of your memories. Email [email protected]

Join us for more trips down Sunderland's memory lane with our free nostalgia newsletter, Wearside Echoes. Visit our newsletter page here to sign up for our free emails and enjoy more pictures and stories from our city's past.

Getting ready to board the ship in 1974.