Nevasa: A film tribute to the ship which took thousands of you on your first foreign adventure
Look at the dozens of excited Sunderland students as they got ready to go on an adventure – on a school ship.
Some would have sailed to Tenerife, Casablanca, Madeira and Lisbon during their exciting time on the Nevasa.
Your floating home while you went on a big adventure
Others went to Stockholm, Leningrad and Copenhagen.
Can you remember what it was like on board the ship? What about the activities you did and the meals you ate?
Which places did you visit? Did you love it or hate it and did you capture any of it on cine film? We have so many questions!
On camera as you waited at the dockside
In the meantime, we have our own Sunderland Echo archive photos – and a retro cine tribute – of students getting off their buses, waiting by the dockside, boarding the ship and parents waving goodbye as they set off on their journey.
Get in touch with more of your memories. Email [email protected]