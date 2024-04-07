What could be better than messing around in mud - or beans, ice cream and jelly.
That’s what these children did in fantastic style in 9 retro Echo photos we hope that you will love.
1. Glorious gunge in 9 retro photos
What could be better than getting messy at play time. These Sunderland youngsters did just that.
2. A proper playtime
Now that's messy. These Sunderland youngsters were having fun in the mud in 1975.
3. Beans bonanza at Castle View
These Castle View School pupils took a bath in beans to raise money for the Rainbow Trust in 2003.
4. Muddy memories
Mud glorious mud in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2005.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.