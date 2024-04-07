Nine pictures of Sunderland children getting messy, featuring mud, slime, dough, beans and more

It’s a feast of ice cream, beans and jelly

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Apr 2024, 09:57 BST

What could be better than messing around in mud - or beans, ice cream and jelly.

That’s what these children did in fantastic style in 9 retro Echo photos we hope that you will love.

We have views from Hastings Hill Primary, Castle View School, Usworth Colliery Primary and Just Learning Nursery.

Join us for memories from 1975 to 2014.

What could be better than getting messy at play time. These Sunderland youngsters did just that.

1. Glorious gunge in 9 retro photos

Now that's messy. These Sunderland youngsters were having fun in the mud in 1975.

2. A proper playtime

These Castle View School pupils took a bath in beans to raise money for the Rainbow Trust in 2003.

3. Beans bonanza at Castle View

Mud glorious mud in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2005.

4. Muddy memories

