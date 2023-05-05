Inter-generational tea parties, community picnics, a ‘Kings Got Talent’ show and the creation of Coronation memorial keepsakes were just some of the activities Wearside children enjoyed.

Last summer (2022) many schools celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and rousing renditions of God Save the King to a backdrop of Union Jack flags showed they were similarly keen to recognise this historic once in a generation event.

There were a colourful array of painted faces with many of the children also wearing the national colours of red, white and blue.

At Hasting Hill Academy, Anthony Martin, nine, went a step further by arriving to school dressed in the official uniform of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Guards.

Anthony said: “I borrowed the uniform from the school caretaker (Michael Unsworth) who used to be one of the Queen’s soldiers. I really like the Royal family as they are a big part of our country’s history.”

As part of the school’s Coronation celebrations, all the children received a Coronation lunch packaged in a Union Jack box and with a cake decorated with an image of King Charles III.

Ronni-May Jobling, nine, said: “We’ve been learning about King Charles and how he is going to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. I think Charles will be a good king as he will have learned about the job from his mother.”

Hasting Hill Academy pupils with their Coronation lunch boxes.

Logan Smith, eight, said: “It’s important to celebrate the new king as it doesn’t happen very often. I think Charles will make a good king.”

Classmate Scarlett Rigby, nine, added: “We should celebrate the new king as it is an important moment in history.”

In recognition of the Coronation, the children have been learning about the monarchy and the life of King Charles.

Burnside Academy pupils show their support for the new King.

Headteacher Natalie Fountain said: “The Coronation will be a once in a lifetime event for some people. It’s a momentous occasion and an important moment in history and so it is important we recognise it as a school.”

Children at Burnside Academy also enjoyed a special Coronation lunch where they were joined by parents and guardians.

The Coronation menu included chicken breast or vegetarian alternative with roast potatoes and gravy, ham or cheese sandwiches with a dessert of jam and cream scones or chocolate cup-cakes.

Pupils also enjoyed a visit from an ice cream van and an afternoon slice of Coronation cake.

Fatfield Academy Inspires pupils planting a Coronation apple tree.

All the events were organised by the School Council and representative Maddison Smith, 11, said: “The Coronation is an important event in bringing the country and community together.

"It’s a big moment in history which doesn’t happen very often. It is special and should be celebrated.”

Fellow council member Nicholas Dolan-Ashbridge, 11, added: “We have been learning about Charles and I think he will be a good King. He has a passion for sustainability and protecting the environment, which is a really important issue today.”

Pupils took part in a number of royal related tasks including writing letters to King Charles outlining their hopes for his reign, and designing a crown and royal emblem made from sustainable materials.

Early Years teacher and School Council lead, Vicky Houghton, said: “King Charles is 74 and so the children have been learning all about his life and whether we think he will be a good monarch. The Coronation is such an important historical event.”

Hastings Hill Academy pupil Anthony Martin, 9, wearing an official uniform of the Queen's Guard.

Children at Fatfield Academy Inspires in Washington decided to plant a Coronation apple tree which they hope will grow and flourish along with the reign of King Charles.

Pupils also signed a Coronation keepsake book and recorded their memories of the day.

Lily Dixon, nine, said: “In my class we made King Charles stamps and also wrote letters to him. I’ve really enjoyed the party and it’s important to celebrate the Coronation as it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Classmate Noah McDermott, nine, added: “It’s important to celebrate the Coronation as it is a big part of history. I think Charles will be a good king.”

The children’s families were also invited to an afternoon tea party where parents and pupils took part in games and enjoyed a picnic lunch in the sun.

Claire Hill, 32, whose daughter Jude attends the school, said: “As a parent I missed out lots of events such as the Nativity during Covid and so it’s really nice to be able to come back to see these celebrations.