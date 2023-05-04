The residents, who were in their 80s and 90s, were served sandwiches, cakes and cream scones washed down with a cup of tea while the school’s choir performed popular songs from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

They also enjoyed a game of bingo and the tea party culminated in a rousing rendition of God Save the King.

Margorie Curry, 92, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the party and meeting all the children. My favourite songs were On a Bicycle Built For Two and I do Like To Be Beside the Seaside.”

Elsie Robson, 91, added: “I liked all the sandwiches. I will be watching the Coronation on Saturday and I think Charles will make a good king.”

Year 4 pupil Kayden Rose and Year 6 pupil Amelia Carter performed in the school’s choir and served the food and drinks.

Amelia, 11, said: “I really enjoyed meeting the older people and told them I ‘hoped they enjoyed the Coronation’. I think it’s good for people from different generations to interact.”

Children from Plains Farm Academy enjoy a chat with residents from the Village Care Home.

Kayden, nine, added: “I really enjoyed the party and liked meeting the older people.”

The school hall was decked out in Union Jack flags and red, white and blue balloons ahead of the official Coronation of King Charles III, with many of the Care home residents remembering the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Doreen Foster, 89, said: “The singing was beautiful and brought tears to my eyes. I remember having a big street party at the last Coronation.”

Catherine Wandlass added: “I remember the last Coronation. We had flags across the street and had a big party. Hopefully we will have another party on Saturday.”

Isaac Warrener, Kayden Rose, and Jacob Harris offer cakes to the guests from the Village Care Home.

The tea party was part of a series of events between the school and care home which also included a Christmas party and Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Year 4 teacher and party organiser Catherine Staness said: “It’s important the children understand the significance of the Coronation and it’s great to see people at both ends of the age spectrum mixing together.”

Care home activity coordinator Kim Heads added: “The residents have really enjoyed meeting the kids and singing all the songs.”

Care Home residents were able to enjoy a range of songs from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

Care Home residents enjoyed Coronation sandwiches, cakes and a cup of tea.

Marjorie Curry, 92, enjoys a Coronation cake.